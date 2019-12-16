Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
While you wait for the Warriors next game on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers (7 p.m., NBCSBA), enjoy some of these tops headlines from around the web.
How real plus-minus can reveal hidden NBA stars
ESPN’s Kevin Pelton explains how real plus-minus has become a key statistic and used Draymond Green as an example because his “value always required going beyond the box score.” » Read Full Story
Warriors' Rick Welts reflects on franchise's wild rise in last decade
Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts said: "What I knew that everybody observed the NBA from a distance knew was that all the ingredients were here for this franchise to be one of the great franchises." » Read Full Story
Hanging on every word: Steve Kerr’s positive message is keeping things fresh for Warriors
Despite the team’s record, Head Coach Steve Kerr continues to keep messaging positive for the Warriors. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Watch Warriors' Ky Bowman dominate for Santa Cruz
Steve Kerr said of rookie Ky Bowman: “There are still circumstances and situations where he needs to think more pass… rather than just score.” Through two games with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League, Bowman is averaging 22.5 points and 9.5 assists. » Read Full Story
Willie Cauley-Stein opens up about time with Kings
Center Willie Cauley-Stein discusses what he learned in his time with Sacramento and what he has learned playing under Steve Kerr in an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Kings 100 - Warriors 79
Next Game: Wednesday, December 18: Warriors at Trail Blazers
