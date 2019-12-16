Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

While you wait for the Warriors next game on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers (7 p.m., NBCSBA), enjoy some of these tops headlines from around the web.

How real plus-minus can reveal hidden NBA stars

ESPN’s Kevin Pelton explains how real plus-minus has become a key statistic and used Draymond Green as an example because his “value always required going beyond the box score.” » Read Full Story

Warriors' Rick Welts reflects on franchise's wild rise in last decade

Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts said: "What I knew that everybody observed the NBA from a distance knew was that all the ingredients were here for this franchise to be one of the great franchises." » Read Full Story

Hanging on every word: Steve Kerr’s positive message is keeping things fresh for Warriors

Despite the team’s record, Head Coach Steve Kerr continues to keep messaging positive for the Warriors. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Watch Warriors' Ky Bowman dominate for Santa Cruz

Steve Kerr said of rookie Ky Bowman: “There are still circumstances and situations where he needs to think more pass… rather than just score.” Through two games with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League, Bowman is averaging 22.5 points and 9.5 assists. » Read Full Story

Ky Bowman is a one-man pressbreak as he goes through three defenders, then attacks to draw the helpside defender = open corner 3 pic.twitter.com/uX3MY1smg9 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 14, 2019

Willie Cauley-Stein opens up about time with Kings

Center Willie Cauley-Stein discusses what he learned in his time with Sacramento and what he has learned playing under Steve Kerr in an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. » Read Full Story

