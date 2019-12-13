Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs head to Salt Lake City to face the Jazz tonight (6 p.m., NBCSBA). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game

While on the road, Head Coach Steve Kerr joined the crew on 95.7 The Game to discuss the team’s improvement, the importance of maintaining the competitive edge and more. » Listen To Interview

How a small boarding school in Connecticut helped guide 3 Warriors to NBA

St. Thomas More, an all-boys boarding school in Connecticut, has produced three skilled players on the Dubs’ roster, as detailed by Connor Letourneau from The Mercury News. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Gary Payton on Runnin’ Plays: A Golden State Warriors Podcast

Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton joined the Runnin' Plays Podcast to discuss his Oakland roots, the lost art of trash talk and his take on what this season has become for the Warriors. » Listen To Podcast

How Warriors are using current NBA season to prepare for the next one

In this week’s Ask Kerith Mailbag, Kerith Burke addresses the Dubs’ season of development, autograph etiquette and more. » Read Full Story

Run TMC's return reminds Warriors of what could have been for trio

"It's fun to play the 'What if?' game, especially cause you're never going to know," Chris Mullin said as the Run TMC trio reunited at Chase Center on Wednesday night. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Knicks 124 - Warriors 122

Next Game: Wednesday, December 13: Warriors at Jazz