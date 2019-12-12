Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
As the Dubs prepare for Friday night’s matchup against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City (6 p.m., NBCSBA), enjoy these top headlines from around the web.
Thompson: The Warriors have been here before and there’s a confidence in knowing how to dig themselves out
In the third part of his “Dynasty Interrupted” series, Marcus Thompson of The Athletic recounts how the Warriors navigated growing pains during the 2011-12 season that are similar to current ones. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Watch rehabbing Klay Thompson hit half-court shot at Chase Center
While on the mend from his ACL injury, Klay Thompson took the hardwood to put up some shots at Chase Center Wednesday night. » Read Full Story
Celebrating Star Wars Night on Warriors Ground
The special night included out of this world performances and appearances by notable figures such as Darth Vader, Jedis and Stormtroopers. » Read Full Story
D’Angelo Russell opens up about his Lakers past, Nets revival and desire to make a home with the Warriors
In an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, D’Angelo Russell discusses his past, present, and future, including sage advice he received from Kobe Bryant. » Read Full Story
Steve Kerr on the evolution of the Golden State Warriors
Hear from Steve Kerr as he discusses the journey the team has taken over the past few seasons, and how they look to prepare for the future. » Watch Video
Previous Game: Knicks 124 - Warriors 122
Next Game: Wednesday, December 13: Warriors at Jazz
