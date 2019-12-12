Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

As the Dubs prepare for Friday night’s matchup against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City (6 p.m., NBCSBA), enjoy these top headlines from around the web.

Thompson: The Warriors have been here before and there’s a confidence in knowing how to dig themselves out

In the third part of his “Dynasty Interrupted” series, Marcus Thompson of The Athletic recounts how the Warriors navigated growing pains during the 2011-12 season that are similar to current ones. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Watch rehabbing Klay Thompson hit half-court shot at Chase Center

While on the mend from his ACL injury, Klay Thompson took the hardwood to put up some shots at Chase Center Wednesday night. » Read Full Story

Klay still got it pic.twitter.com/2sPRJbYv8X — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 12, 2019

Celebrating Star Wars Night on Warriors Ground

The special night included out of this world performances and appearances by notable figures such as Darth Vader, Jedis and Stormtroopers. » Read Full Story

D’Angelo Russell opens up about his Lakers past, Nets revival and desire to make a home with the Warriors

In an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, D’Angelo Russell discusses his past, present, and future, including sage advice he received from Kobe Bryant. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on the evolution of the Golden State Warriors

Hear from Steve Kerr as he discusses the journey the team has taken over the past few seasons, and how they look to prepare for the future. » Watch Video

