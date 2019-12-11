Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs wrap up a two-game homestand against the New York Knicks tonight at Chase Center (7:30 p.m.; NBCSBA). Besides being Star Wars Night at Warriors Ground, during which the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Kevon Looney Stormtrooper Bobblehead, the legendary Warriors trio Run TMC, Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin, will join NBC Sports Bay Area's pregame and postgame broadcasts from The Gatehouse. As you get ready for tonight’s game, check out some of the top Warriors headlines on the web.

Steve Kerr on NBA Radio

Head Coach Steve Kerr discusses the fundamental principles the Warriors hope to instill as a franchise for the younger players, how the game has evolved during his tenure as head coach, and more. » Listen to Podcast

Looney’s long, scary road back aided by homecooked meals with mom, dad

While dubs big man Kevon Looney was recovering from a neuropathic condition, his parents were there to offer him support with homecooking and scriptures. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Beyond the Arc

Tim Roye discusses player development with assistant coach Aaron Miles, the state of the NBA with Chris Haynes, and more on the weekly radio show. » Listen to Podcast

Warriors’ Draymond Green: Steve Kerr ‘a rookie’ when it comes to losing

Draymond Green said of Head Coach Steve Kerr and navigating the waters of his first losing season: “He’s a rookie when it comes to this, but I think he’s done an amazing job.” » Read Full Story

Ron Adams pinpoints where Warriors need to improve most on defense

Though no-longer sitting on the bench during games, Ron Adams watches the Dubs closely and has detailed where the Dubs must improve on defense. » Read Full Story

