Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs reflect on their rookie seasons as Ky Bowman and Eric Paschall discuss how their experience so far has helped them develop as NBA players, Klay Thompson reveals what his first season in the NBA taught him about the business of basketball, and more. Check it all out with these top headlines from around the web.

Q&A With Golden State Warriors Point Guard Ky Bowman

Ky Bowman discusses the ups and downs of his rookie season, including his decision to sign a two-way contract with the Warriors: “I’ve always bet on myself. I trust my gut… Turns out, [choosing the Dubs] was right.” » Read Full Story

Michigan State Retires Draymond Green’s Jersey

No. 23 now hangs in the rafters at Michigan State University after the school honored Draymond Green for his basketball career and dedication to the college. » Read Full Story

Beyond the Arc

Tim Roye hosts the Dubs’ weekly radio show that includes extra coverage of Draymond Green’s jersey retirement at Michigan State, a one-on-one with Eric Paschall, and more. » Listen to Podcast

How Eric Paschall, Ky Bowman's rookie seasons compare to Warriors' stars

Take a look and see how the rookie campaigns of Eric Paschall and Ky Bowman size-up to the rookie seasons of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, D’Angelo Russell and Draymond Green. » Read Full Story

Kneading Dough: Klay Thompson talks financial wisdom

What was Klay Thompson’s first purchase after receiving a check from the Warriors? It wasn’t anything too splashy, and he still has it to this day. » Watch Video

