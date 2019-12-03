Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
The Warriors continue on the road as they head to Charlotte on Wednesday for game four of five of this road trip. In the meantime, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
‘We have the resources this season’: The Warriors’ player development project is one key to building the next contender
In the second story of the series, ‘Dynasty Interrupted,’ Ethan Strauss from The Athletic highlights the Dubs’ focus on player development as the organization looks ahead to build for the future. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Warriors at the quarter: Eric Paschall is MVP, but not biggest surprise
San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau outlines the Warriors’ team superlatives including MVP, this season’s biggest surprise and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
A new role for Steve Kerr: He gets to teach this season
“I think I’ve learned how to be a better coach, honestly,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared regarding his evolved role this season. » Read Full Story
Five observations: Kevon Looney returns as the Warriors drop a game to a lottery competitor
Anthony Slater from The Athletic shares five observations from the Dubs’ matchup against the Hawks on Monday. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Steve Kerr opens up on hosting Trayvon Martin's mom at Warriors-Heat
While in Miami, Steve Kerr hosted special guest Sybrina Fulton, mother of the late Trayvon Martin. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Hawks 104 - Warriors 79
Next Game: Wednesday, December 4: Warriors vs. Hornets
