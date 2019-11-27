Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Tonight the Dubs face the Bulls for a Wednesday night matchup at Chase Center (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA). It will be a special evening on Warriors Ground, where the first 10,000 fans will receive a commemorative 'Headband Klay' bobblehead, courtesy of Lucky. Plus, Thompson will try his hand at sideline reporting on the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast during the game. As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headline from around the web.

Thompson: The interview that sold the Warriors on Ky Bowman — ‘After that, we all agreed he was a guy we liked’

Marcus Thompson from The Athletic spotlights Ky Bowman’s decisive interview with the Warriors that resulted in a signed two-way contract and real game-time opportunities that he could have never imagined. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

A conversation with coach Tom Izzo on Draymond Green, who will soon get his Michigan State jersey retired

Draymond Green’s No. 23 jersey will be retired at Michigan State University in just a few days, with Coach Tom Izzo calling the tribute “a fitting honor for one of the ultimate winners in Michigan State history.” » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steve Kerr lauds effort of 'Elite Eight' amid Warriors' injury woes

Head Coach Steve Kerr coins the ‘Elite Eight’ term as a testament to the Dubs’ eight active players who have been battling through adverse circumstances this season. » Read Full Story

Warriors rookie Jordan Poole tries to tap into his lifelong swagger

San Francisco Chronicle’s Ron Kroichick highlights how rookie Jordan Poole looks to rediscover his rhythm and tap into his “lifelong swagger.” » Read Full Story

Why Klay Thompson as Warriors’ sideline reporter makes perfect sense

Klay Thompson will be the man of the evening at tonight’s Warriors-Bulls game as the Splash Brother prepares to make his sideline reporter debut. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

