Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The final game of this four-game road trip has the Dubs heading up to Salt Lake City for Friday’s game against the Jazz. In the meantime, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Draymond Green: 'This is Pretty Spot-On’

Watch Draymond Green’s first look at his San Francisco Edition Bobblehead, which will be distributed to the first 10,000 fans attending the Warriors-Thunder game at Chase Center on Monday. » Watch Video

The Real-Life Diet of Eric Paschall, Golden State Warriors Rookie and Sparkling Water Disciple

In GQ’s latest Real-Life Diet series, Eric Paschall shares how a fitness and nutrition overhaul at Villanova helped him adapt to the physicality of the NBA. » Read Full Story

Stephen Curry, John Legend Team on Sports Drama ‘Signing Day’

Stephen Curry and John Legend’s respective media companies are teaming up for the new sports drama, ‘Signing Day,’ as outlined by Variety. » Read Full Story

D’Angelo Russell Has Signed A Sneaker Deal With Dwyane Wade’s ‘Way Of Wade’ Brand

All-Star D’Angelo Russell has become the new on court face of Dwyane Wade’s Way of Wade brand, as detailed in Uproxx. » Read Full Story

Ky Bowman proving to be a keeper as Warriors' lone bright spot in loss

“Ky’s really tough, and he’s very competitive….He’s not ever afraid out there,” Dubs Head Coach Steve Kerr shared on two-way player Ky Bowman, who is displaying great tenacity in his first NBA season. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Mavericks 142 - Warriors 94

Next Game: Friday, November 22: Warriors vs. Jazz