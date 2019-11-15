Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs are back in town with a matchup against the No. 1 team in the NBA (by winning percentage) tonight at Chase Center: the Boston Celtics. As you await tipoff (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA), take a peek at the top headlines from around the web.

Draymond Green shows off his Michigan roots in Detroit

Green takes Sam Alipour on a tour around Detroit while discussing a variety of topics including this past free agency, spin class, and his wedding diet. » Watch Video

This potential Warriors lineup could help mitigate defensive problems

Head Coach Steve Kerr rolled out a new kind of lineup in Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the results of the trial were positive according to Warriors Outsider Grant Liffmann. » Read Full Story

Beyond the Arc on 95.7 The Game

The show includes discussions with Glenn Robinson III, Sue Bird, and more. » Read Full Story

Ask Kerith: How die-hard Warriors fans can stay optimistic during trying season

NBC Sports Bay Area sideline reporter Kerith Burke opens her weekly mailbag to answer fans questions regarding the atmosphere around the team, Draymond Green’s post-basketball career options and more. » Read Full Story

Why Eric Paschall was uniquely equipped to become the face of the Warriors’ rebuild

From a college student who did not enjoy public speaking to being highlighted by media, the rookie forward has become the center of attention on the Dubs while veteran All-Stars are on the mend. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Previous Game: Lakers 120 - Warriors 94

Next Game: Friday, November 15: Warriors vs. Celtics