Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs head to Los Angeles for a matchup against the Lakers tonight at 7 p.m. (NBCSBA, ESPN). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Warriors showing signs of development despite lowly win-loss record

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Grant Liffmann outlines three signs of gradual player and team development seen from the Warriors so far this season. » Read Full Story

How Omari Spellman ended ‘self-sabotage’ and turned new leaf with Warriors

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle features the changes Omari Spellman has made in an effort to maximize his potential. » Read Full Story - Subsciption Required

Warriors' Kevon Looney details injury rehab, dieting in HEADSTRONG

"I'm one of those people where I struggle with changing my diet, and I just want you to know that it's possible," Kevon Looney recently shared in a segment of the NBC Sports' documentary "HEADSTRONG: Mental Health and Sports,” as the two-time NBA champ emphasizes the importance of self-discipline and a healthy diet. » Read Full Story

Golden State Warriors’ New Stadium Boasts the Best in the Bay Area Food Scene

From gourmet hot dogs to artisanal popcorn, Chase Center’s eateries are unlike any NBA Arena, as detailed in Variety. » Read Full Story

Warriors' Steve Kerr explains Draymond Green's 'really bizarre' reality

"The circumstances are really bizarre for him when you think about where we've been and how he's played and with whom he's played,” Head Coach Steve Kerr expressed regarding Draymond Green’s adjustment to an unfamiliar Dubs squad. » Read Full Story

