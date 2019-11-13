Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Dubs head to Los Angeles for a matchup against the Lakers tonight at 7 p.m. (NBCSBA, ESPN). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Warriors showing signs of development despite lowly win-loss record
NBC Sports Bay Area’s Grant Liffmann outlines three signs of gradual player and team development seen from the Warriors so far this season. » Read Full Story
How Omari Spellman ended ‘self-sabotage’ and turned new leaf with Warriors
Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle features the changes Omari Spellman has made in an effort to maximize his potential. » Read Full Story - Subsciption Required
Warriors' Kevon Looney details injury rehab, dieting in HEADSTRONG
"I'm one of those people where I struggle with changing my diet, and I just want you to know that it's possible," Kevon Looney recently shared in a segment of the NBC Sports' documentary "HEADSTRONG: Mental Health and Sports,” as the two-time NBA champ emphasizes the importance of self-discipline and a healthy diet. » Read Full Story
Golden State Warriors’ New Stadium Boasts the Best in the Bay Area Food Scene
From gourmet hot dogs to artisanal popcorn, Chase Center’s eateries are unlike any NBA Arena, as detailed in Variety. » Read Full Story
Warriors' Steve Kerr explains Draymond Green's 'really bizarre' reality
"The circumstances are really bizarre for him when you think about where we've been and how he's played and with whom he's played,” Head Coach Steve Kerr expressed regarding Draymond Green’s adjustment to an unfamiliar Dubs squad. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Jazz 122 - Warriors 108
Next Game: Wednesday, November 13: Warriors vs. Lakers
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: