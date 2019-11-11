Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Posted: Nov 11, 2019

The Dubs tip off a new week of basketball as they return to Chase Center for a matchup tonight against the Utah Jazz. While you wait for the game to get started, take a peek at some of the top headlines from around the web.

How Warriors rookie Eric Paschall shook doubters, made his mark in NBA
From playing one-on-one with his father in Westchester County, New York to working his way to Villanova without previous offers from top-tier universities, Eric Paschall details his journey into the NBA. » Read Full Story


Steph Curry headlines Stephen A.'s list of the top 5 leaders in sports
Stephen A. Smith reveals Stephen Curry as his pick for top leader in sports today because of his unselfishness. » Watch Video


Warriors' Steve Kerr explains why youth basketball players should play soccer
In his one-on-one on ‘Men in Blazers,’ Steve Kerr said there are beneficial skills that young basketball players should learn through soccer: “Players are coming up and they just try to beat everybody one-on-one with the dribble. They're unbelievably gifted dribbling the ball, but they don't understand the pass and the move.” » Read Full Story


Steph Curry's promise to Warriors fans came exactly 10 years ago today
Stephen Curry made a promise via Twitter to Dub Nation 10 years ago, and he has been able to see that promise through. » Read Full Story


Stephen Curry’s signature sneaker will release in playful ‘Sour Patch Kids’ colorway
You could say Curry’s newest colorway for his kicks are “sweet.” » Read Full Story



Previous Game: Thunder 114 - Warriors 108

Next Game: Monday, November 1: Warriors vs. Jazz


Tags
Warriors, Dubs Daily

