Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors start their weekend with a road back-to-back that tips off tonight in Minnesota (5 p.m.; NBCSBA). While the Dubs have navigated through early season injuries and trials, the new Dubs have shown their grit over the last week. See what is being said about the team, and catch-up on other headlines from around the web.

Learning to Love the Warriors Again

While the Dubs play-on without the injured Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, The Ringer’s Haley O'Shaughnessy describes how the current squad is reminiscent of the 2007 ‘We Believe’ team. » Read Full Story

NBA Rookies Already Outperforming Their Draft Positions

Not one, but two Warriors rookies made Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman’s list of rookies who have started their NBA campaigns on the right foot. » Read Full Story

Bill Simmons Discusses Curry’s Legacy on Book of Basketball 2.0 Podcast

Simmons analyzes how Curry’s emergence in the age of analytics and social media helped him revolutionize the game of basketball. » Listen to Podcast

Steve Kerr explains how Warriors rookie Jordan Poole blessed, cursed

The 20-year-old NBA rookie Jordan Poole has been receiving plenty of on-court experience after injuries granted him a spot in the starting lineup. Steve Kerr says : “It’s a blessing on one hand. It’s a curse in that he can be a little overwhelmed out there.” » Read Full Story

Willie’s reckoning

“Willie Cauley-Stein has renewed purpose with the Warriors,” writes Connor Letourneau of The San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

