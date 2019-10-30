Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs make their return to Chase Center tonight and open a four-game homestand with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns. A Stephen Curry popcorn bobblehead will be given away to the first 10,000 fans, and the team will also celebrate LGBTQ Night, which features a postgame panel discussion headlined by two-time World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe and three-time WNBA champ Sue Bird. As you get ready for some basketball back home on Warriors Ground, read up on other top headlines from around the web.

Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game

Kerr praises the Dubs’ defense in Monday night’s victory of the New Orleans Pelicans, the decision to give rookie Jordan Poole his first career start, and more. » Listen Now

Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall React To Highlights

The Dubs rookies give their reactions to highlights, including Baron Davis’ dunk on Andrei Kirilenko from the 2007 Western Conference Semifinals, and discuss their first encounters with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. » Watch Video

Crazy play shows immense potential of Steph Curry-D'Angelo Russell partnership

Behind-the-backs, pick-and-rolls, and a shimmy, all in one play. The Dubs’ backcourt duo of Curry and Russell showed what they are capable of doing when on the court together. » Read Full Story

'I may lose my job:' Steve Kerr won a tiny bet he hopes will not backfire

Head Coach Steve Kerr had some fun with the coaching staff and made a bet with them prior to Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. One assistant coach lost and paid-up. » Read Full Story

Hollinger analysis: Can the Warriors recover? It won’t be easy, but I’m telling you from experience there’s a chance

Former NBA executive John Hollinger details how a prior team of his suffered from a similar start to the season as that of the Dubs, and provides a path to the light at the end of the tunnel. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Previous Game: Warriors 134 - Pelicans 123

Next Game: Wednesday, October 30: Warriors vs. Suns