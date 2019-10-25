Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Though the Warriors’ season started with a tough loss on their home court, they have two days to prepare for the next matchup on the road Sunday at 12:30 p.m. (Pacific) against the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the squad gets set for this first of the upcoming back-to-back road games, take a look at some headlines from around the web.

Warriors forward Marquese Chriss finds his center

Earning a roster spot with the Warriors not only meant the Northern California native can play in front of his family, but also be with his little brother, Mikey. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on KNBR

Kerr discussed the evolution of the team through the preseason, explained why rookie Eric Paschall (14 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals Thursday night in 31 minutes) will get a lot of playing time, and more. » Listen to Podcast

What we learned in 141-122 loss to Clippers

Though the squad did not get the win, the returning vets put their grit on display for the young Dubs. » Read Full Story

Can the Warriors find their identity?

Head Coach Steve Kerr continues to push the squad to find their new identity as they begin the season with many new faces. » Read Full Story

Town business: Stephen Curry exclusive with The Undefeated

Stephen Curry details his experiences in the new Biofreeze Performance Center, seeing the same security guards at Chase Center from Oracle Arena, and more. » Read Full Story

