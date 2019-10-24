Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
After months of anticipation, Warriors basketball is back in action as the team prepares for their first-ever regular season game at Chase Center tonight at 7:30 p.m. As you count down the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
How Kevon Looney has become indispensable defensive piece for Warriors
Logan Murdock from NBC Sports Bay Area outlines Kevon Looney’s role as an indispensable defensive veteran on the Dubs’ squad. » Read Full Story
Kawakami: ‘I accept that challenge’ — Steph Curry’s old and familiar responsibility to carry the Warriors
“Stephen Curry knows what everybody is expecting and imagining as the 2019-20 season dawns and the most interesting — and dynamic — part is that he’s absolutely expecting and imagining it, too,” Tim Kawakami of The Athletic writes, highlighting Curry’s competitive spirit as he looks ahead to the upcoming 2019-20 season. » Read Full Story - Subsciption Required
Steve Kerr Joins Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks Podcast
Dubs Head Coach Steve Kerr joined the Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks Podcast earlier this week to share the biggest challenges for his young roster heading into the new season and more. » Listen To Podcast
Curry 7 'UNDRTD' to be pre-sold at Chase Center before Warriors-Clippers
Stephen Curry is set to tipoff his eleventh NBA season, with the two-time MVP pre-releasing limited quantities of his latest "Curry 7s," in a special colorway. The exclusive kicks will be available at the Warriors Team Shop at Chase Center in Thrive City. » Read Full Story
Brian Shaw analyzes D'Angelo Russell's fit with Steph Curry, Warriors
Warriors Pregame/Postgame Live analyst at NBC Sports Bay Area, Brian Shaw, discusses the Curry-Russell synergy in the Warriors' backcourt. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Warriors 124 - Lakers 103
Next Game: Thursday, October 24: Warriors vs. Clippers
