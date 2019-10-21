Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs’ 2019-20 campaign begins on Thursday with their first-ever regular season game at Chase Center. As the team prepares for Opening Night, presented by Chase, stay up-to-date with the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

How Glenn Robinson III is relishing shot at rejuvenation with Warriors

Logan Murdock from NBC Sports Bay Area discusses the Glenn Robinson’s adjustment to Dubs as the six-year veteran earns a chance to start on a team with playoff aspirations. » Read Full Story

3 Breakout Candidates For The Golden State Warriors

Forbes’ Patrick Murray highlights Marquese Chriss, Jordan Poole and Jacob Evans as key contributors in the Dubs’ preseason as they look ahead to an exciting year. » Read Full Story

‘Finding that niche’: Warriors hope to continue mastering the reclamation project

Connor Letourneau from the San Francisco Chronicle outlines the Dubs’ playoff pursuits as the team continues to grow their chemistry and maintain their competitive spirit entering the 2019-20 season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steph Curry wears shoes designed by Riley, scores 32 in Warriors' win

Stephen Curry wore special kicks on the night of the Dubs’ preseason finale, a yellow pair of cheetah-print Curry 7s designed by his oldest daughter, Riley, where the two-time MVP scored 32 points in the Warriors 124-103 win over the Lakers. » Read Full Story

Last night, @stephencurry30 scored 32 points in a special PE designed by his daughter Riley. Earlier this year, Stephen gave Riley a blank sketch of his new @UnderArmour #Curry7 shoe, leading to this yellow and cheetah print colorway. #RuinTheGame⁣

⁣

: Ezra Shaw, @fuzyjoe pic.twitter.com/YpOrjJVqmb — SC30 Inc. (@SC30inc) October 19, 2019

Sunday Randomness: Draymond Green needs to score, Derek Carr has been here before, Volleyball Dad Chronicles

When the Warriors won 73 games in 2015-16, Draymond Green had his best offensive season, with an average of 14 points. Stephen Curry recently encouraged the same energy entering this next season, sharing with Marcus Thompson from The Athletic, “I love it…That’s what you want to see.” » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

