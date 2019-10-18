Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Back home at Chase Center, the Warriors prepare for one last preseason game tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers. As the team gets set to roll out their starting five for the hometown fans, take a look at some top headlines form around the web.

Marquese Chriss questioned his love for the game. The Warriors brought it back

Chriss took a chance on himself by signing a camp invite with the Warriors with no guarantees beyond the preseason. He has now worked his way into the Dubs’ rotation. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors Sound Podcast: Get to Know Kelenna Azubuike

The former Warriors guard speaks about his transition to the new role as analyst for Dubs broadcasts on NBC Sports Bay Area and how his transcontinental journey has found a home with the Warriors. » Listen to Podcast

How Draymond Green's teaching style, Kevon Looney's role impact Warriors

In her weekly round-up of fan questions, NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors reporter Kerith Burke discusses Draymond Green’s teaching style, Zaza Pachulia’s transition to the front office, and more. » Read Full Story

Iguodala discusses Curry’s hand-eye coordination in Hot 97 interview

Though he is now on a different roster and away from the Dubs, Andre Iguodala is still amazed by Stephen Curry’s coordination. He discusses that and more in their wide-ranging interview. » Watch Video

Iggy thinks Steph would make the perfect assassin



(Via @HOT97) pic.twitter.com/hfJ2lRFElq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 17, 2019

Can Damion Lee make it?

Damion Lee, one of a handful of Dubs to return from last year’s roster, is trying to make his minutes count and prove why he is NBA material. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

