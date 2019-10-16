Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

With just two games remaining in the preseason, including tonight’s tilt against the Lakers in Los Angeles, questions are slowly being answered regarding the Dubs, their on-court roles headed into the regular season, and some areas of improvement. Check these out along with other top headlines from around the web.

Golden State Warriors Season Preview: Can Stephen Curry And Draymond Green Extend The Dynasty?

Entering a season where many things — from the arena they play in to the starting lineup — are new to the Dubs, what could that mean for the team’s on-court performance? » Read Full Story

Marquese Chriss makes cases for sticking with Warriors

After another strong outing on Monday night against the Lakers, training camp invitee Marquese Chriss is demonstrating a complete game with averages of 10.0 points on 57.9 percent shooting from the field, 9.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.7 blocks. » Read Full Story

Eric Paschall on KNBR

Rookie Eric Paschall talks about his learning experiences through the preseason, what the Dubs are working on as they play the Lakers this week, and more. » Listen to Podcast

Warriors working to make rookie Jordan Poole more than just a scorer

The Dubs and Poole have worked hard to up his effectiveness on the defensive end, and the rookie is all for putting in the work: "I'm just gonna to continue work on it day in and day out… I feel like that will take me to the next level.” » Read Full Story

Game changer: NBA star Steph Curry has game — and a huge stake in golf’s future

Curry sits down for an exclusive interview with Golf Magazine to tell the stories of how he became so involved in golf. » Read Full Story

