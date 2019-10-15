Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Preseason play continues on Wednesday as the Warriors take on the Lakers, again, in Los Angeles before returning home to wrap up the exhibition schedule with another matchup against the Lakers on Friday. While waiting for the action to pick up on Wednesday, stay up-to-date with the latest team headlines from around the web.

Warriors Off Court: Stephen Curry Leads a Young Team

Stephen Curry joins Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle to discuss his leadership style, adjusting to a new roster, an offseason focused on self-preservation and the return of his favorite bodyguard, Ralph Walker. » Listen To Podcast

Why Draymond Green Decided to Invest In Fitness

Investing in the accessibility of fitness, Draymond Green has already opened three gyms ahead of the 2019-20 season, with plans to continue to establish affordable gyms in neighborhoods similar to his hometown of Saginaw, Michigan. » Read Full Story

‘Just be who you are’: The patient D’Angelo Russell and frenetic Warriors are adjusting to each other

Anthony Slater from The Athletic highlights D’Angelo Russell’s acclimation to the Warriors. » Read Full Story

Warriors exec trying to carry rhythm and flow into roster decisions

Rusty Simmons from the San Francisco Chronicle features Warriors Chief Legal Officer David Kelly and his many contributions as the team remains bound by a hard salary cap. » Read Full Story

Eclectic Warriors rookie guard Jordan Poole attaining early success

Averaging 23 minutes and 14.7 ppg in the preseason, new Dub Jordan Poole is demonstrating his presence as a young, confident shooter with a defensive edge. » Read Full Story

