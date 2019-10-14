Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The preseason is in full swing for the Dubs, and the team has already had some stand-out performances through just two games, including Stephen Curry’s 40 points on Thursday and the emergence of Marquese Chriss. The action continues tonight as the Dubs roll into Los Angeles for the first of three consecutive preseason games against the Los Angeles Lakers. See what is up with the squad with the latest news and headlines from around the web.

Dubs Set for Visit Against Los Angeles Lakers Tonight

Rookies Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall have highlighted the Dubs’ bench through their first two preseason games. With the competition heating-up at other positions, there will be much for Dub Nation to watch in tonight’s game. » Read Full Story

Jordan Poole is averaging 18ppg/2rpg/1spg on .478/.438/.778 in Pre-Season.



The only rookie with a higher PPG is Zion Williamson. pic.twitter.com/Nm1GN8YOkw — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) October 13, 2019

Marquese Chriss, the ‘surprise of camp,’ forces the Warriors’ hand

Chriss, who joined the squad on a training camp invitation, is coming off a preseason start in which he posted eight points, a team-leading 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks. » Read Full Story

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry is at his peak physically and mentally

Though the Dubs have played just two exhibition games thus far, Curry has averaged 29 points, including a 40-point performance last Thursday. » Read Full Story

Eric Paschall fitting in with Warriors, making good early impression

The Dubs’ Draft-night trade to acquire the 41st overall pick was made so they could potentially acquire forward Eric Paschall. "We were kind of holding our breath hoping for him to fall, and it happened. We're lucky to have him," said Head Coach Steve Kerr. » Read Full Story

The Six Degrees of Steph Curry Hype, Illustrated by His 40-Point Outburst

Though 40 points in 25 minutes is impressive enough, Curry pulled out all of the tricks in Thursday’s game against the Timberwolves. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 143 - Timberwolves 123

Next Game: Monday, October 14: Warriors at Lakers