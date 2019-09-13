Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

The team celebrated the careers of two Warriors over this last week: the retirement of Shaun Livingston, who spent the last five seasons of his 15-year NBA career with the Dubs, and Al Attles, who was formally enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last weekend. Get up-to-date with this news and more with the latest headlines from around the web.

Former Warrior Shaun Livingston announces retirement, pens emotional farewell

The three-time NBA Champion took to Instagram Friday to thank the many players, coaches, staff, and family members who assisted him throughout his career.

Al Attles Reflects on His Illustrious Career

Attles told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated in an exclusive interview: "I've been very fortunate with everything being in the right place and the right time… I played with some outstanding players. I coached some outstanding players. And I just happened to be in the right place."

Draymond Green wants to play for Team USA in 2020 Olympics

Green has his eyes set on Tokyo 2020, saying: "I think you'll see a lot of guys participating next year in the Olympics, and I hope to be one of those 12 guys."

Klay Thompson and Jacob Evans Tour China

Klay Thompson and Jacob Evans spent a few days on an adventure in China. Though the pair was there to celebrate the release of Thompson's newest kicks, they had to squeeze in some extra fun while abroad.

‘Re-imagine everything and adapt’: Steve Kerr has a new Warriors mentality

"That first year we had to implement everything — that takes time," Kerr told The Athletic. "It's exciting, and that's what we're going to do with the new group."

Editor’s note: subscription to The Athletic required. » Read Full Story