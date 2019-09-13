Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Posted: Sep 13, 2019

The team celebrated the careers of two Warriors over this last week: the retirement of Shaun Livingston, who spent the last five seasons of his 15-year NBA career with the Dubs, and Al Attles, who was formally enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last weekend. Get up-to-date with this news and more with the latest headlines from around the web.

Former Warrior Shaun Livingston announces retirement, pens emotional farewell
The three-time NBA Champion took to Instagram Friday to thank the many players, coaches, staff, and family members who assisted him throughout his career. » Read Full Story


Al Attles Reflects on His Illustrious Career
Attles told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated in an exclusive interview: “I’ve been very fortunate with everything being in the right place and the right time… I played with some outstanding players. I coached some outstanding players. And I just happened to be in the right place.” » Read Full Story


Draymond Green wants to play for Team USA in 2020 Olympics
Green has his eyes set on Tokyo 2020, saying: "I think you'll see a lot of guys participating next year in the Olympics, and I hope to be one of those 12 guys." » Read Full Story


Klay Thompson and Jacob Evans Tour China
Klay Thompson and Jacob Evans spent a few days on an adventure in China. Though the pair was there to celebrate the release of Thompson’s newest kicks, they had to squeeze in some extra fun while abroad. » Read Full Story


‘Re-imagine everything and adapt’: Steve Kerr has a new Warriors mentality
“That first year we had to implement everything — that takes time,” Kerr told The Athletic. “It’s exciting, and that’s what we’re going to do with the new group.”
Editor’s note: subscription to The Athletic required. » Read Full Story


