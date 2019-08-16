Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Mark your calendars, the 2019-20 NBA schedule has been released! In less than two months, the Dubs will begin preseason play, with the first-ever game at Chase Center on October 5th against the Los Angeles Lakers. As summer begins to wind down, take a look at some of the latest team headlines from around the web.
NBA schedule release: The games we can't wait to see in 2019-20
ESPN’s Baxter Holmes and Ohm Youngmisuk share the can’t miss matchups from the upcoming 2019-20 season. » Read Full Story
Steph Curry excited to watch D'Angelo Russell put on show for Warriors
Stephen Curry shares in the excitement to see D’Angelo Russell suit up as a Warrior next season, sharing, “We'll have to work out the rotations and things like that, but in terms of what he can do with the basketball in his hands -- I can't wait to see the show.” » Read Full Story
Warriors Off Court: Warriors 2019-2020 Schedule Preview
Hear from sportswriters Ron Kroichick and Scott Ostler as they analyze the Dubs’ marquee matchups and talk about the team’s exciting season ahead. » Listen To Podcast
Draymond Green missed being the underdog
Draymond Green sat down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols to share insight on his contract extension, what he makes of the noise going into next season and more. » Read Full Story
Watch Steph Curry's longest made 3-point shot against every NBA team
Stephen Curry knows how to shoot, with SportsCenter recently sharing a montage of the sharpshooter’s longest 3-point shots made against each NBA team. » Read Full Story
No team is safe from @StephenCurry30's range.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 13, 2019
Check out the longest 3-PT shot Steph has hit against every NBA team. pic.twitter.com/SZPPTGlqKF
