Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Between contract extensions, the Dubs’ move to Chase Center, and much more, the foundations for next season are set. Take a look at some of the latest headlines from around the web to see what’s happening with the Warriors.
Draymond Green’s sacrifice will keep the Warriors’ title window open
Earlier this week, the three-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year signed a four-year deal to stay with the Dubs, adding to the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and D’Angelo Russell. » Read Full Story
Golden State Warriors President Rick Welts gets keys to Chase Center
Watch as Warriors President Rick Welts officially unlocks the doors to Chase Center, the Dubs’ new home, the first time. » Read Full Story
Warriors’ Steve Kerr offers a sneak preview on how he will handle next season’s roster
Head Coach Steve Kerr discussed how the 2019-2020 season will be a new experience for the team — staff and players included — which will require trying new things: “It’s really about establishing who we are as a team… It’s a brand new challenge.” » Read Full Story
Jordan Poole on Warriors Off-Court Podcast
Take a listen as Jordan Poole details his experiences thus far with the Dubs, from his time Summer League to the teammates he’s had the chance to speak with, and more. » Read Full Story
Steph Curry unveils brand new Concordia Park in Oakland
Stephen Curry took action after seeing one fan’s tweet about a local Bay Area court. » Read Full Story
