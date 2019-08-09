Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Between contract extensions, the Dubs’ move to Chase Center, and much more, the foundations for next season are set. Take a look at some of the latest headlines from around the web to see what’s happening with the Warriors.

Draymond Green’s sacrifice will keep the Warriors’ title window open

Earlier this week, the three-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year signed a four-year deal to stay with the Dubs, adding to the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and D’Angelo Russell. » Read Full Story

PSA: Dray’s staying in The Bay



Roll the tape on his top plays of last season pic.twitter.com/azyxuwLSHR — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 5, 2019

Golden State Warriors President Rick Welts gets keys to Chase Center

Watch as Warriors President Rick Welts officially unlocks the doors to Chase Center, the Dubs’ new home, the first time. » Read Full Story

Warriors’ Steve Kerr offers a sneak preview on how he will handle next season’s roster

Head Coach Steve Kerr discussed how the 2019-2020 season will be a new experience for the team — staff and players included — which will require trying new things: “It’s really about establishing who we are as a team… It’s a brand new challenge.” » Read Full Story

Jordan Poole on Warriors Off-Court Podcast

Take a listen as Jordan Poole details his experiences thus far with the Dubs, from his time Summer League to the teammates he’s had the chance to speak with, and more. » Read Full Story

Steph Curry unveils brand new Concordia Park in Oakland

Stephen Curry took action after seeing one fan’s tweet about a local Bay Area court. » Read Full Story