Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Though training camp remains weeks away, the the crystal balls have come out as everybody looks to next season to try and predict what the Warriors and their young talent will accomplish. Catch up on those headlines and more from around web.
Alfonzo McKinnie faces stiff competition for Warriors' starting wing job
After a playing a critical role off the bench for the Dubs last year and demonstrating his determination to fight for rebounds, Alfonzo McKinnie will enter next season with a chance to start for the Warriors. » Read Full Story
Warriors' 'Strength in Numbers' gives way to 'Faith in Youngsters’
ESPN’s Nick Friedell discussed the Dub’s youth movement with Assistant General Manager Kirk Lacob, including how that is not just reflected in the roster, but also through some changes in the coaching staff as well. » Read Full Story
Warriors player profile: Alen Smailagić oozes potential, but needs time
Warriors Insider Logan Murdock takes a look at the Serbian center and predicts what the future may hold for the Dubs’ youngest player. » Read Full Story
What They Are Saying: Jordan Poole
So what are the Warriors saying about Poole, the 20-year-old who the Dubs selected with the 29th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, and what stories does the rookie have for Dub Nation? » Read Full Story
Klay Thompson says it's 'ignorant' to say Warriors dynasty is over
Thompson’s message to doubters was clear when he was asked about the status of the team’s dynastic run: "It would not be smart to count the Dubs out.” » Read Full Story
