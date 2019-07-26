Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Wonder what the Dubs have had on their minds so far this summer? Find out with a look at the latest Warriors headlines from around the web.

Kevon Looney talks new deal with Warriors, Kevin Durant’s departure & possibly shooting 3’s

The reasons for the young center’s return to the Warriors were simple: “I have a special bond with this team. I love the Bay Area. I wanted to be a part of something special.” » Read Full Story

Warriors player profile: Jordan Poole can compete for minutes as rookie

After averaging almost 18 points per game in the Las Vegas Summer League and showing rapid development, the 28th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft may have a chance to earn important minutes with the Dubs. » Read Full Story

Warriors' Steph Curry reveals Wi-Fi name, more in wide-ranging interview

Stephen Curry plays a rapid-fire game of “21 Questions” as he reveals some of his favorite foods, NBA jerseys, and even his WiFi name. » Read Full Story

Warriors player profile: Eric Paschall can bring consistency in rookie season

Though he missed the last games of Summer League, Logan Murdock says: “If Pascal can even bring a third of Green's value, he'll see more than enough playing time next season.” » Read Full Story

NBA's 2020 Watch List: The Warriors Wildcard and the Next Chapter for Draymond Green

After a summer full of big changes for the Dubs, many eyes will be on eight-season veteran Draymond Green because “if he's able to stay at an elite level, the Warriors can, too.” » Read Full Story