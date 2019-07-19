Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Though we’re in the offseason, the Dubs continue to make an impact both on and off the court. Check out what the squad has been up to with a look at some of the latest Warriors headlines from around the web.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry commit to Oakland with new foundation for kids

Stephen and Ayesha Curry recently unveiled their new family foundation Eat, Learn, Play, a nonprofit organization focused on a comprehensive approach to a healthy, active lifestyle for Oakland youth. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

A New Era for the Warriors Means a New Era for the NBA

Where there is novelty for the Warriors, there is novelty for the NBA; with Rob Mahoney from Sports Illustrated examining the endless possibilities for teams across the league next season. » Read Full Story

Jay Wright believes Warriors' Eric Paschall might be even better in NBA

“He might be a better NBA player than he was a college player," said Villanova coach and two-time Naismith College Coach of the Year Jay Wright regarding the potential of his former player and Warriors’ draft pick Eric Paschall. » Read Full Story

What Does The Future Hold For D’Angelo Russell And The Golden State Warriors?

Patrick Murray from Forbes anticipates the future of the Warriors with the addition of All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell. » Read Full Story

NBA Summer League History

With the conclusion of NBA Summer League (2019), learn more about the event’s history and its continued growth over the last 15 years.

Previous Game: Lakers 88 - Warriors 87