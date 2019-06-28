Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs are just days away from getting their Summer League games started, so be sure to get caught up with the team. Check out some of the top headlines from around the web for your Friday.

Steve Kerr on The TK Show

Head Coach Steve Kerr joins Tim Kawakami of The Athletic to discuss what the teams wants to see out of Jacob Evans in the Summer League and more. » Listen to Podcast

Are the Warriors and Jimmer Fredette a perfect marriage?

Jimmer Fredette, the former BYU standout, has a chance to provide depth for the Warriors at the guard position. » Read Full Story

Eric Paschall on KNBR

The Dubs’ 41st overall pick Eric Paschall discusses how it felt to be drafted by the Warriors, his scouting report, and how the move to the West Coast has been for the East Coast native. » Listen to Podcast

Eric Paschall highlights: How Warriors' 2019 second-round draft pick can help

Warriors Outsiders co-host Drew Shiller goes through Paschall’s highlights to see what the versatile forward can bring to the Dubs. » Read Full Story

Matt Barnes explains why some NBA players 'resent' Steph Curry

"He came in and destroyed record books, won championships… I don't think he gets the respect he deserves," said former Warriors forward Matt Barnes. » Read Full Story

Next Game: California Classic, Game 1