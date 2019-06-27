Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

With the Dubs preparing for summer league action, which starts next Monday with the California Classic in Sacramento, catch up on the latest discussions about the team and the summer roster with top headlines from around the web.

Jordan Poole highlights: How Warriors' 2019 first-round draft pick can help

Warriors Outsider co-host Drew Shiller takes a look at Jordan Poole’s tapes and analyzes what the 28th overall pick can bring to the table for the Dubs. » Read Full Story

Get to Know Alen Smailagić

Ever heard of ćevap? The Warriors rookie shares his favorite food and more with Dub Nation. » Watch Video

Larry Harris on KNBR

Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel Larry Harris discusses the Dubs’ draft picks and recent additions to the team’s summer squad. » Listen to Podcast

Andre Iguodala on KNBR

Andre Iguodala discuss topics ranging from his experience in investing, the mentality of athletes, and what he expects from the Dubs next season as he continues his “Sixth Man” book tour. » Listen to Podcast

That time an Iowa girls' basketball star was drafted out of high school by the NBA's Warriors

50 years ago in the NBA Draft, the Warriors selected the first ever female: Denise Long, a 19-year-old who averaged nearly 70 points per game and had three 100 point games in her high school career. » Read Full Story

Next Game: California Classic, Game 1