Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Posted: Jun 27, 2019

With the Dubs preparing for summer league action, which starts next Monday with the California Classic in Sacramento, catch up on the latest discussions about the team and the summer roster with top headlines from around the web.

Jordan Poole highlights: How Warriors' 2019 first-round draft pick can help
Warriors Outsider co-host Drew Shiller takes a look at Jordan Poole’s tapes and analyzes what the 28th overall pick can bring to the table for the Dubs. » Read Full Story


Get to Know Alen Smailagić
Ever heard of ćevap? The Warriors rookie shares his favorite food and more with Dub Nation. » Watch Video


Larry Harris on KNBR
Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel Larry Harris discusses the Dubs’ draft picks and recent additions to the team’s summer squad. » Listen to Podcast


Andre Iguodala on KNBR
Andre Iguodala discuss topics ranging from his experience in investing, the mentality of athletes, and what he expects from the Dubs next season as he continues his “Sixth Man” book tour. » Listen to Podcast


That time an Iowa girls' basketball star was drafted out of high school by the NBA's Warriors
50 years ago in the NBA Draft, the Warriors selected the first ever female: Denise Long, a 19-year-old who averaged nearly 70 points per game and had three 100 point games in her high school career. » Read Full Story


Next Game: California Classic, Game 1

