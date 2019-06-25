Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Three new Warriors have been added to the Dubs roster, with the rookies eager to suit up for Summer League. All the action begins on July 1st in Sacramento. In the meantime, stay up-to-date on all the news surrounding the squad.

Drafting Stephen Curry: How the Warriors changed forever 10 years ago

Exactly ten years ago to date, the Warriors selected Stephen Curry with the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA draft, altering the course of franchise forevermore. » Read Full Story

10 years ago today, Stephen Curry joined #DubNation pic.twitter.com/TFiHKjOtSe — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 25, 2019

Shaun Livingston - WarriorsSound (6/24/19)

Shaun Livingston spoke with Warriors Sound host RC Davis while at a Warriors Basketball Camp in Monterey, with the three-time champion sharing his experience hosting this year’s youth basketball camp and what he looks forward to in the offseason. » Listen To Interview

Warriors draft pick Alen Smailagic eager to prove he's ready for NBA

“I think I’m going to do good this year. I already told them that I don’t want to just wear the jersey. I really want to play,” Warriors rookie Alen Smailagić shared after Monday’s press conference, with the 18- year-old demonstrating incredible confidence and enthusiasm as he prepares for his first NBA season. » Read Full Story

Warriors paying cost of success through low NBA draft picks every year

In the NBA, success sends the best teams to the far end of the draft, with Monte Poole from NBC Sports Bay Area examining the Dubs’ draft challenges over the last few years. » Read Full Story

Jordan Poole - 95.7 The Game (6/24/19)

Jordan Poole joined the crew on 95.7 The Game to share his thoughts on the draft process, his new teammates and more as he prepares for his new life in the NBA. » Read Full Story

