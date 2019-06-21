Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors went into draft day with a pair of picks but by the end of Thursday’s event, the Dubs came away with Michigan guard Jordan Poole and forwards Eric Paschall (Villanova) and Alen Smailagić (Santa Cruz Warriors). We dug into the archives for some notable stories on the three newest Warriors, plus a few fresh takes on the soon-to-be rookies.

NBA draft 2019: Bob Myers preaches patience as Warriors play long game

"It really matters what they look like a year from now, two or three years from now than what they look like in two weeks or a month," Warriors General Manager Bob Myers said following the 2019 NBA Draft, demonstrating the organization’s value on long-term growth. » Read Full Story

Michigan guard Jordan Poole, Warriors’ No. 28 pick, is ‘an overdose of swag’

Rusty Simmons from the San Francisco Chronicle features Warriors draft selection Jordan Poole, who looks to add some ‘drip’ to the Warriors’ splash. » Read Full Story

Warriors Off-Court: The 18-year-old Who Might Be Warriors' Draft Target

Earlier this year, Warriors beat writer Connor Letourneau spoke with (then-Santa Cruz Warrior) Alen Smailagić and discussed the 18-year-old Serbian forward with Santa Cruz Head Coach Aaron Miles and Santa Cruz General Manager Kent Lacob. » Listen To Podcast

Villanova's Paschall looking to take defensive ability to NBA

In March, NBA.com’s Chris Dortch wrote about Eric Paschell’s two-way ability and how the then- Villanova power forward was already showing signs of being a ready-made NBA player. » Read Full Story

Anatomy of a Buzzer Beater: Inside Jordan Poole's Miracle Shot

Following the 2018 buzzer beater that advanced Michigan to the Sweet 16, Greg Bishop from Sports Illustrated examined the moment behind Jordan Poole’s game-winning shot. » Read Full Story

