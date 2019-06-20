Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Happy Draft Day, Dub Nation! The Warriors acquired another pick this morning and will have three selections in today’s NBA Draft. As you anxiously wait for it all to begin, catch the latest Dubs headlines from around the web.

NBA Draft 2019: Ten possible picks for Warriors to make at No. 28 overall

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole examines 10 possible first-round picks the Warriors have either worked out or studied in recent weeks as the Dubs enter Thursday’s NBA Draft. » Read Full Story

Kurtenbach: Don’t write off the Warriors just yet

Dieter Kurtenbach from The Mercury News warns readers not to discount the Warriors next season as the future impact of free agency and draft selection could bring unexpected outcomes. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

NBA Draft 2019: Warriors GM Bob Myers hoping to find instant contributors

Armed with multiple picks in this year’s NBA Draft, Logan Murdock from NBC Sports Bay Area highlights the Warriors’ selection approach as they look to add prime talent to their roster. » Read Full Story

Q&A: Stephen Curry on mini-golf series 'Holey Moley' and decompressing after NBA Finals

In a recent Q&A with USA Today, Stephen Curry shares insight on how he’s decompressing after the NBA Finals, his involvement in television’s new mini-golf series ‘Holy Moley’ and more. » Read Full Story

Warriors inspire Michelle Wie to return for Women’s PGA Championship

Professional golfer Michelle Wie credits the Warriors’ fortitude in helping her return to the Women’s PGA Championship as described by Ron Kroichick from the San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

