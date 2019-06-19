Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
The NBA never stops, and we’re not complaining. As player movement and Thursday’s draft light up the NBA discussion, stay up to date on some of the day’s best Warriors reads.
The Golden State Warriors Revolutionized the NBA. Now They Plan to Keep the Dynasty Dream Alive
Time’s Sean Gregory sheds light on the Dubs’ desire to remain a championship contender. » Read Full Story
Q&A: How Larry Harris and the Warriors created a first class, winning organization
In a recent Q&A, Warriors Assistant General Manager Larry Harris shares his day-to-day, including the collaborative drafting process, G-League talent and more. » Read Full Story
NBA Draft 2019: Warriors' three biggest needs with two picks this year
With two picks in Thursday’s draft, Logan Murdock from NBC Sports Bay Area highlights three key factors the Dubs must consider as they enter the 2019 NBA Draft. » Read Full Story
Chase Center 'Honors’ Former Warriors Player Tom Tolbert
Former Warriors player and longtime Bay Area sports radio host Tom Tolbert recently participated in a special order of business at Chase Center. » Read Full Story
Are we getting worse at the NBA draft?
NBC Sports’ Tom Haberstroh analyzes drafting trends over the last five years. » Read Full Story
