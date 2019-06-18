Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The mock drafts and crystal balls are coming out, so it must be time to prepare for the NBA Draft. With two days to go before the event, take a look at what writers predict happening to the Warriors’ roster, who the team may be looking at for Thursday’s draft, and more with the latest Dubs headlines from around the web.

NBA mock draft 2019: Warriors have intriguing options at pick No. 28

With the NBA Draft fast-approaching, take a look at the results of some mock drafts and see who could be on the board for the Dubs when it comes time to submit their first pick. » Read Full Story

Warriors lost psychological edge, rest of NBA pouncing at title shot

When Warriors owner Joe Lacob was asked whether NBA teams have improved through the teams’ five-year NBA Championship run, he responded: “I do believe that. There are 29 other ownership groups and management teams and players that are all working to make themselves better.” » Read Full Story

Dieter Kurtenbach: It’s a tricky, murky and expensive path ahead for the Warriors

There are many questions to be answered regarding the Dubs’ roster in the coming weeks, including how the team plans to fill the voids left by injured players and soon-to-be free agents. » Read Full Story

Danny Green reveals what Warriors players said after Klay Thompson injury

Though Danny Green was called for a foul on the play in which Klay suffered his injury in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala were among the Dubs players who had encouraging words for the Toronto guard. » Read Full Story

Joe Montana speaks on Warriors dynasty, and more

Joe Montana, the football legend who led the 1980’s San Francisco 49ers dynasty, discussed the Dubs’ five-year NBA Championship run and the challenges teams and players go through to sustaining that level of success. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Raptors 114 - Warriors 110