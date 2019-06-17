Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Though the Warriors may not be celebrating this week, a look back reveals the heart and passion with which the team fought through the NBA Finals. Read through that and more top Warriors headlines from the web for your Monday.

Oracle Arena’s Grand Finale

Forty-seven seasons of ups and downs culminated in one emotional event on Thursday. It was an NBA Finals that could not have been scripted better for the legendary venue as Oracle Arena, the Golden State Warriors' home of nearly five decades.

Extent of Raptors' defensive focus on Steph Curry exemplified by photo

Analysts break down just how impressive Stephen Curry's finals performance was considering the stifling defense the Toronto Raptors threw his way.

Warriors’ offseason primer: A look at key questions, free-agency decisions

Beat writer Connor Letourneau takes a look at five key questions the Dubs must answer heading into the NBA Draft and free agency, and offers his predictions on what the team and players may do.

Draymond Green's successes (and struggles) are felt in Saginaw during the NBA Finals

Draymond Green's connections to his hometown of Saginaw, Michigan run deep, and the residents continue to support the one they call "Day Day" from 2,000 miles away.

Steph Curry's latest project 'Emanuel' exemplify his faith, forgiveness

The film, based on the shooting tragedy in Charleston, South Carolina, is Stephen Curry's latest film project and one that he says "spreads an important message about the power of forgiveness."

