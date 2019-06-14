Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs battled until the very end, ultimately falling short to the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, and closing the season two wins short of a third consecutive NBA title. While they did not walk away victorious on the floor, the evening remained a celebration of Oracle Arena as players, coaches and Dub Nation said goodbye to the building this team has called home for 47 years. As everyone takes time to reflect on the season that was, read up on the some of the latest Warriors headlines around the web.

Warriors show heart, spirit of a champion in NBA Finals loss to Raptors

Battling through an array of injuries and adversity, Monte Poole from NBC Sports Bay Area writes “never in the history of the NBA has a team given itself better reason to hold its collective head high at the end than the Warriors of the past two months.” » Read Full Story

Decimated Warriors already on to 'unfinished business’

Even in what could be perceived as the darkest of times, the Warriors brotherhood remains strong; with the team encouraging one another to stay strong as they look ahead to further “unfinished business.” » Read Full Story

A Tribute to Oracle Arena

Home of the Warriors for 47 seasons, Oracle Arena has seen triumph, heartbreak and everything in between yet one thing remained steady: Dub Nation — the most dedicated fans in all of sports.

Warriors not done chasing championships despite 2019 NBA Finals loss

In the latest #AskKerith mailbag, Kerith Burke shares her thoughts on the Warriors’ season-ending series, her favorite Oracle memories and how she plans to spend her time during the NBA offseason. » Read Full Story

Thompson: Draymond Green embodied the spirit of Oracle Arena — and Oakland — until the bitter end

Draymond Green epitomizes a true Warrior, with Marcus Thompson from The Athletic highlighting the spirited attitude, steadfast grit and undeniable heart that makes Green a true champion. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

