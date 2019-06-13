Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Today is the day: Game 6 of the NBA Finals, and the last Warriors game to be held at Oracle Arena! This is a must-win for the Dubs if they wish to keep their chance to win a third consecutive NBA Championship alive. While you wait for it all to start tonight, catch up on the latest team headlines from around the web.

Warriors, fans can say goodbye to Oracle Arena perfectly in NBA Finals

As Monte Poole writes, tonight is not just about the NBA Finals, but also "47 years of memories, of times good and bad, of fans that have entered the gates and those who greeted them with a smile and a kind word." » Read Full Story

The Klay Thompson 3 is Golden State's best hope right now

Take a dive into the stats and data that show just how crucial Klay Thompson’s three-ball was for the Dubs in Game 5 and why it may determine the outcome of Game 6. » Read Full Story

Why Warriors should be proud, no matter NBA Finals result vs. Raptors

Despite banged-up bodies, loosing an All-Star player, and being statistically outperformed by the Toronto Raptors, the Warriors have forced a Game 6 back at home on Warriors Ground. » Read Full Story

Shaun Livingston on NBA Radio

Hear from the Warriors guard as he discusses the team’s mental toughness through the adversity they have faced in the NBA Finals. » Listen to Podcast

What do Warriors need for Boogie in Game 6?

DeMarcus Cousins speaks with Kristen Ledlow to discuss how his body is feeling, while the NBA TV analysts discuss on what they expect from him in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. » Watch Video

