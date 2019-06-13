Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Today is the day: Game 6 of the NBA Finals, and the last Warriors game to be held at Oracle Arena! This is a must-win for the Dubs if they wish to keep their chance to win a third consecutive NBA Championship alive. While you wait for it all to start tonight, catch up on the latest team headlines from around the web.
Warriors, fans can say goodbye to Oracle Arena perfectly in NBA Finals
As Monte Poole writes, tonight is not just about the NBA Finals, but also "47 years of memories, of times good and bad, of fans that have entered the gates and those who greeted them with a smile and a kind word." » Read Full Story
The Klay Thompson 3 is Golden State's best hope right now
Take a dive into the stats and data that show just how crucial Klay Thompson’s three-ball was for the Dubs in Game 5 and why it may determine the outcome of Game 6. » Read Full Story
Why Warriors should be proud, no matter NBA Finals result vs. Raptors
Despite banged-up bodies, loosing an All-Star player, and being statistically outperformed by the Toronto Raptors, the Warriors have forced a Game 6 back at home on Warriors Ground. » Read Full Story
Shaun Livingston on NBA Radio
Hear from the Warriors guard as he discusses the team’s mental toughness through the adversity they have faced in the NBA Finals. » Listen to Podcast
What do Warriors need for Boogie in Game 6?
DeMarcus Cousins speaks with Kristen Ledlow to discuss how his body is feeling, while the NBA TV analysts discuss on what they expect from him in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. » Watch Video
Previous Game: Warriors 106 - Raptors 105
Next Game: Thursday, June 13: NBA Finals Game 6
