Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs were able to stave off elimination on Monday, winning Game 5 106-105 to push the series back to Oakland for Game 6 on Thursday in what will be the final Dubs game played at Oracle Arena. Until then, read up on some of the top Warriors headlines around the web.

With Kevin Durant out, Warriors' championship resiliency shows up again

Logan Murdock from NBC Sports Bay Area highlights how Monday's Game 5 victory was the latest display of the Warriors' indisputable resiliency, as the team upheld the competitive edge despite facing tremendous challenges.

Kevin Durant Has Given The Golden State Warriors Everything

Forbes' Patrick Murray emphasizes the importance of changing the conversation surrounding Kevin Durant, focusing on the the selfless contributions the two-time Finals MVP has made since joining the Warriors in 2016.

DeMarcus Cousins goes from benchwarmer to X-factor in Warriors’ Game 5 win

DeMarcus Cousins made a meaningful impact on the court in Game 5 with the big man delivering 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbing six rebounds in just 20 minutes, becoming a critical component in the Dubs' 106-105 victory.

'An incredible win and a horrible loss': Scenes from an unforgettable Game 5

"(So) it's a bizarre feeling that we all have right now. An incredible win and a horrible loss at the same time," Head Coach Steve Kerr shared with the media following the Warriors' Game 5 victory as the team struggles to process the gravity of the moment and the impeding circumstances around Durant's injury.

An up-close look at the night that may have changed Kevin Durant’s career forever

Chris Haynes from Yahoo Sports examines the series of events that transpired in Game 5 as the Dub rally behind cherished teammate and friend, Kevin Durant.

