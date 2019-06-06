Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Though Wednesday’s Game 3 loss was a tough pill for the Warriors to swallow, especially on the heels of a 47-point night from Stephen Curry, the Dubs know where to look for improvement on this quick turnaround for Game 4. While everyone regroups to prepare for Friday’s contest, get caught up on the latest Warriors headlines from around the web.

Warriors Need This Stephen Curry, Even If Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant Return

After a 47-point outburst in Game 3 on Warriors Ground, Stephen Curry is now averaging 34.7 points in the 2019 NBA Finals. » Read Full Story

'Warrior coming out': The three words that light up Oracle Arena

Fans, media, and VIPs who arrive at Oracle Arena early know exactly when the Dubs will take the floor when security guard Norm Davis yells “Warrior coming out” from deep within the team’s tunnel. The line is now more than a staff warning: it has become Stephen Curry’s pregame mantra. » Read Full Story

Three alarming numbers from the Warriors’ Game 3 loss

Between Leonard’s shots, Ibaka’s blocks, and the Dubs’ bricks, Game 3 was a forgetful night for the Warriors and Dub Nation. However, the numbers also show where the Dubs can look to make adjustments for Game 4. » Read Full Story

The Warriors Dynasty Has Always Depended On Andre Iguodala

Take a look at the metrics and data that prove Andre Iguodala has been the “Master of Doing The Little Things” for the Dubs over the last five seasons. » Watch Video

A tribute to the home of the Golden State Warriors

The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears narrates a look back at Oracle Arena through the years and the people who made it special. » Watch Video

Previous Game: Raptors 123 - Warriors 109

Next Game: Friday, June 7: NBA Finals Game 4