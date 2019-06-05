Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Tonight is the night! The Warriors play a home game for the first time in nearly three weeks as they host the Raptors in Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals. As you get ready for tipoff, read up on some of the top Warriors headlines around the web.

The Warriors and Raptors share a crazier history than just a famous Curry

Though it’s the first time in NBA history that the two teams have met in a championship series, the Warriors and Raptors share a surprisingly long history of connections, with ESPN highlighting 15 connections between the franchises. » Read Full Story

A look inside what makes Steph Curry a special leader for Golden State Warriors

Leadership expert Ted Ma shares three leadership skills he believes Stephen Curry embodies that makes him a one-of-a-kind leader. » Read Full Story

Four big questions that will decide this mysterious NBA Finals

With Game 3 of the NBA Finals upon us, Zach Lowe from ESPN examines four major questions concerning the upcoming contest, including the player availability, potential defensive strategies and more. » Read Full Story

How DeMarcus Cousins Helped Flip the NBA Finals

Michael Shapiro from Sports Illustrated analyzes the timely return of DeMarcus Cousins, as the big man’s availability has become increasingly critical during this strenuous Finals series. » Read Full Story

Please Don’t Call Him Iggy. But Author? Andre Iguodala Likes That

Andre Iguodala’s first book “The Sixth Man” is set to publish at the end of June. With the three-time champion adding author to his resume, Iguodala shares with a smile, “It sounds good.” » Read Full Story

