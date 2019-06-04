Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
The NBA Finals continue this week on Warriors Ground, and Game 3, presented by Kaiser Permanente, tips off at 6:00 p.m. (Pacific). As you await tomorrow’s game, catch up on some of the top Warriors headlines around the web.
Strength in Numbers: Warriors' non-stars come up big when needed most
Head Coach Steve Kerr knows he can rely on the bench to take care of business, with Josh Peter from USA Today highlighting the ways in which the Dubs’ have epitomized the team’s “Strength in Numbers’’ slogan when it matters most. » Read Full Story
‘Thank you, Oakland’ — Steph Curry’s gift to influential people in his career
With the final days at Oracle Arena winding down, Stephen Curry showed his appreciation by gifting 30 people who have impacted his journey over the course of 10 seasons in The Town with “Thank You, Oakland” shoes and a handwritten letter expressing his gratitude for their support. » Read Full Story
How Draymond Green found his zen
It’s apparent that Draymond Green has become an impactful leader for the Warriors, especially this season, with Ramona Shelburne from ESPN examining how the three-time All-Star is channeling his emotions in a positive and productive manner. » Read Full Story
Andre Iguodala: The No-Stats Hall of Famer
Andre Iguodala’s clutch 3-pointer in Game 2 once again raised the question: Will he be a Hall of Famer? Here is Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr’s take: “If it’s based on champions and winners and brilliant basketball minds and impact on the game and impact on championship teams … he’s a Hall of Famer.” » Read Full Story
The Golden State Warriors Are … Alive!
Michael Powell from The New York Times examines the Warriors’ ability to continuously reimagine themselves despite unexpected obstacles and injuries presented in the postseason. » Read Full Story
