Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors make their way back The Bay and prepare to host Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Warriors Ground on Wednesday. With the championship series split 1-1, the Dubs look to protect home court and maintain the competitive edge. Until then, catch up on some of the top Warriors headlines around the web.

Warriors show ‘Strength in Numbers’ is their DNA, not just a saying

“When you get to this stage, that’s when our DNA shows up. ... That’s part of who we are,” Stephen Curry said following Sunday’s collective Game 2 victory, demonstrating Strength in Numbers is more than a motto, it’s a mindset. » Read Full Story

Podcast: Dubs Tie the Series 1-1

In the latest Warriors Sound podcast, Head Coach Steve Kerr shares his thoughts immediately following Game 2, plus Tim Roye and Jim Barnett provide a complete analysis of the Dubs’ series-splitting victory. » Listen To Podcast

The Three Steve Kerr Adjustments That Tipped the NBA Finals Back in the Warriors’ Favor

Kevin O’Conner from The Ringer highlights three pivotal adjustments made by Coach Kerr in Game 2 to help the Dubs gain a victory on the road in the best-of-seven series. » Read Full Story

Six-minute monster: The Warriors' run that won Game 2

In a third quarter surge, the Dubs made the most of their time with an incredible 18-0 run that drove the Dubs to a Game 2 victory. » Read Full Story

DeMarcus Cousins 'fantastic' in Warriors' Game 2 win in NBA Finals

“He was fantastic,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared regarding DeMarcus Cousins’ Game 2 performance, with the big man recording 11 points, ten rebounds and six assists in Sunday’s contest. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 109 - Raptors 104

Next Game: Wednesday, June 5: NBA Finals Game 3