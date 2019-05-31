Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

After a loss in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors have a few days to reset and prepare for Game 2 on Sunday at 5 p.m. (Pacific). Until that game tips off, catch up with the team with top headlines from around the web.

Why Warriors must recognize Raptors as toughest NBA Finals foe yet

Though the Raptors of the playoffs have a different look and feel compared to the Raptors the Dubs met in the regular season, there is only so much time the team can take to make their adjustments. » Read Full Story

Draymond Green on Pascal Siakam Matchup: 'I Gotta Take Him Out of This Series'

The Dubs’ forward shouldered most of the blame for the breakout game by the Raptors’ Pascal Siakam, who finished with 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting. » Read Full Story

Cousins relishes 'incredible feeling' in return

Though the outcome did not favor the Warriors, Game 1 did bring some good news as the Dubs’ big man returned to the court after recovering from a torn quad. Cousins said after the game: “I've said it before and I'll say it again: I don't take any of these moments for granted.” » Read Full Story

Nothing Gets Past Andre Iguodala

Go inside the mind of Iguodala as he discusses everything from player burn-out, blocking out media noise, his experience in joining the Warriors, and general life philosophies. » Read Full Story

Ask Kerith: How Warriors can beat Raptors in NBA Finals, reintegrate Kevin Durant

Insider Kerith Burke opens her weekly mailbag to answer fans’ questions on the team, including what the Dubs will need to to do win the series and who her choice for a Finals MVP would be. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Raptors 118 - Warriors 109

Next Game: Sunday, June 2: NBA Finals Game 2