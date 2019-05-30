Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Today is the big day: the NBA Finals tip off tonight at 6 p.m. from Toronto. To get ready, check-out the top Warriors headlines from around the web.

The BIG Number with Tom Haberstroh

NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh dives into the stats to show just how good Stephen Curry has been in the NBA Finals, and where his career numbers put him in the history books.

Stephen Curry has averaged 25.4 points, 6.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds in the NBA Finals.



Only two other players can match those Finals numbers (min. 10 games):



Michael Jordan and LeBron James.



Steph Curry Doesn’t Need a Finals MVP to Define His Value

Columnist Danny Chow writes that though winning the Finals MVP award is a major accomplishment, “to see it as a stain on [Stephen Curry’s] legacy might be missing the point.” » Read Full Story

Andre Iguodala Keeps Finding Ways To Help The Warriors In Their Pursuit Of A Championship

His regular season statistics may have been the lowest of his career, but the postseason version of Andre Iguodala continues to be among the largest contributors on both sides of the floor for the Dubs. » Read Full Story

Warriors Off Court: Where does Golden State rank among NBA dynasties?

Connor Letourneau is joined by Scott Ostler to preview the NBA Finals matchup between the Dubs and Toronto Raptors, as well as discuss where the Warriors’ five-year run ranks compared to other championship teams of recent times. » Listen to Podcast

Peek inside the new Chase Center

Take a visual tour of the Dubs’ new home as it enters the final 100 days of construction before opening its doors. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 119 - Trail Blazers 117

Next Game: Thursday, May 30: NBA Finals Game 1