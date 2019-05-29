Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors have headed North to Toronto to prepare for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. As you wait tomorrow’s tipoff, catch up on some of the top Warriors headlines around the web.

Road Warriors: For first time in five Finals, Golden State opens title series on road

The Warriors will open Game 1 of the NBA Finals on the road with John Schuhmann from the NBA highlighting the Dubs’ road warrior mentality and their unique ability to close out on the road. » Read Full Story

Bruce Fraser - 95.7 The GAME

Warriors Assistant Coach Bruce Fraser joins 95.7 The Game to discuss the process of player rehabilitation, his working relationship with Steve Kerr and more. » Listen To Interview

Rise above it or drown: How elite NBA athletes handle pressure

Jackie MacMullan from ESPN examines how elite NBA athletes corral stress in high-pressure situations, using adversity to serve as a vessel for growth and adaptation. » Read Full Story

How Alfonzo McKinnie wound up in NBA Finals after adversity, patience

Alfonzo McKinnie has emerged as a valuable contributor for the Warriors. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Logan Murdock shares the forward’s challenging journey toward his NBA dreams as he prepares for his first Finals appearance. » Read Full Story

Predicting who wins a tight, tense NBA Finals

With the 2019 NBA Finals right around the corner, Zach Lowe from ESPN shares who he believes will come out on top in the determining series. » Read Full Story

