Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Warriors basketball is back this week as the NBA Finals tip off on Thursday in Toronto. Count down the hours to tipoff by catching up on some of the top Warriors headlines around the web.

Warriors embrace a new NBA Finals challenge with Raptors

A new Finals opponent has emerged in the East and the Dubs are ready to embrace the new challenge, with Stephen Curry expressing, “…different energy, different city, different views, everything should prepare us to lock in, understanding that we have a prime opportunity to start off this Finals series on the road and get a win and set the tone for how it's going to be.” » Read Full Story

Bob Myers — KNBR

Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers recently joined KNBR to share his thoughts on the Warriors before and after a championship win, signing Shaun Livingston in 2014 and more as the Dubs prepare for their fifth consecutive NBA Finals appearance. » Read Full Story

How the Warriors spent their summer vacation

With nine full days of rest since closing out the Western Conference Finals, ESPN’s Nick Friedell highlights what the team has been up during this long layoff. » Read Full Story

DeMarcus Cousins almost ready to boogie in the NBA Finals

After weeks of consistent rehabilitation, DeMarcus Cousins is nearing a return to the hardwood, with Marc Spears from The Undefeated spotlighting the big man’s recovery and his hopes to make an NBA Finals appearance. » Read Full Story

5-on-5: What we're most excited about in this NBA Finals

ESPN analysts share what they’re most looking forward to during this year’s NBA Finals including player matchups, final result predictions and more. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 119 - Trail Blazers 117

Next Game: Thursday, May 30: NBA Finals Game 1