Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Less than one week remains before the NBA Finals begin. While they wait to see who their opponent from the Eastern Conference will be — which will be determined by the end of this weekend, perhaps as early as Saturday night — get the latest news on the Dubs from across the web as you enter the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

How Golden State reclaimed its juggernaut style

ESPN’s Zach Lowe breaks down the Dub’s play through the Western Conference Finals and demonstrates what the team has done to keep their opponents guessing on defense. » Read Full Story

Making a splash: How Klay Thompson styles the Dubs

Besides splashing threes for the Dubs, Thompson also brings an on-point fashion game to the team. He takes fashion advice from a variety of contributors, including his mother. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on 95.7 The GAME

Head Coach Steve Kerr sits with Damon Bruce and Ray Ratto to talk about how the team is preparing for the NBA Finals, and how he has managed to overcome the challenges in managing the roster with injuries throughout the postseason. » Listen to Podcast

Bob Myers on 95.7 The GAME

General Manager Bob Myers joins Greg Papa and Bonta Hill to provide updates on the injuries to Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins, as well as talk about the rigors of keeping the team’s momentum up for a five-year stretch. » Listen to Podcast

How I ended up in the Golden State Warriors’ pregame huddle at Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference finals

The Dubs have a pregame ritual before going on court that includes Kevin Durant in the center of a dance circle, but with Durant unable to travel while rehabbing a calf injury, the team has found unlikely substitutes to continue the tradition. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 119 - Trail Blazers 117

Next Game: Thursday, May 30: NBA Finals Game 1