Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is one week from tonight. In the meantime, stay up to date with the latest Warriors headlines on the web.

Steve Kerr and the Warriors Are Finding More Strength in Numbers Than Ever

With every available Warriors player logging meaningful minutes in the conference finals, the Dubs look to approach the NBA Finals with the same Strength in Numbers mentality. » Read Full Story

Why Warriors’ 5 straight Finals might be greatest team feat in NBA history

Conner Letourneau from the San Francisco Chronicle highlights the historical significance of the Dubs’ fifth-consecutive NBA Finals appearance. » Read Full Story

Kevon Looney reacts to Steve Kerr calling him 'foundational piece’

“Looney has become one of our foundational pieces,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared with reporters following Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, recognizing the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent for his key contributions on the court. » Read Full Story

The weirdest, funniest and Klay-est Klay Thompson quotes

Humorous yet understated, Klay Thompson adds a special element to the Warriors’ team. Check out Klay being Klay in a round-up of his most quotable moments of the season. » Read Full Story

Does Stephen Curry Need Finals MVP to Complete His Legacy?

Earning two MVP titles, including the first-ever unanimous MVP, Michael Shapiro from Sports Illustrated examines what a Finals MVP title could look like for Stephen Curry’s already extensive resume. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 119 - Trail Blazers 117

Next Game: Thursday, May 30: NBA Finals Game 1