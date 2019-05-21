Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

It came down to a last-second three-point shot in overtime, but the Warriors were able to complete a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals and become the first team to win the West five-straight times. The team now has their sights on the final series of the season as they, once again, enter the NBA Finals.

Warriors' Draymond Green wants to be remembered as ultimate winner

NBCS Bay Area’s Logan Murdock sits with Draymond Green and Steve Kerr to discuss Green’s legacy with the Dubs. » Read Full Story

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have become the first pair of teammates in Postseason history to both record a triple-double in the same game.



Curry quiets critics, validates legacy with dominant West finals

The former unanimous MVP selection finished the Western Conference Finals averaging 36.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in almost 40 minutes per game. » Read Full Story

Most points in NBA postseason history by a player in a four-game sweep:



146 - Stephen Curry, 2019 WCF

145 - Shaquille O'Neal, 2002 FIN

144 - LeBron James, 2017 ECS

Warriors Sound: Stepped Up

Hear the postgame reaction from Steve Kerr as he discusses what it means for the team to be headed to the NBA Finals for the fifth time in as many seasons. “Five straight finals hasn't been done since the 60s, since Bill Russell's Celtics. It hasn't been done for a reason: It's really, really difficult.” » Listen to Podcast

Everybody loves Quinn Cook, the Warriors backup guard with celebrity connections

The list of celebrity friends in Cook’s circle is impressive, even bordering on improbable, and everyone, including himself, aren’t sure how he has made those connections. » Read Full Story

Body of Work

“He approaches his craft differently,” Kevin Durant said of the artist who inked him with the faces of Tupac, Rick James and Aaliyah. Meet Steve Wiebe, one of the most sought-after tattoo artists of the NBA elite. » Watch Video

Previous Game: Warriors 119 - Trail Blazers 117

Next Game: Thursday, May 30: NBA Finals Game 1