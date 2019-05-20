Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
The Dubs hold a commanding 3-0 lead heading into Monday’s Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers, and seek close-out the series while on the road. Before tonight’s tip-off at 6 p.m. (Pacific), get up-to-date with the top Warriors headlines from around the web.
Golden bench: When quantity meets quality for the defending champs
Steve Kerr has been quick to praise the Dubs’ bench as they have stepped-up in the wake of the injuries to DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant. As ESPN’s Nick Friedell notes, “the group has scored at least 30 bench points in four straight playoff games… their second-longest streak under Kerr.” » Read Full Story
Draymond Green Acknowledges He's Done 'More Crying Than Playing' in Past
Fans, teammates, and coaching staff have seen a change in Green’s attitude, and he’s on a mission to adjust his on-court persona. » Read Full Story
Draymond Green's immeasurable worth to Warriors now, for years to come
Monte Poole interviewed GM Bob Myers regarding Green and what he brings to the team: “He knows how to win.” » Read Full Story
Kevin Durant Produced Documentary ‘Q Ball’ To Debut on FSI
Set to debut May 28, Kevin Durant’s Q Ball highlights “the Other Warriors,” San Quentin State Prison’s basketball team. » Read Full Story
With some sage advice and a good laugh, Jordan Bell bounces back as the Warriors rally past the Blazers again
This article requires a paid subscription.
After a missed dunk, Jordan Bell had coaches and teammates coming to his aide. Some coached him up, others put a smile on his face. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Warriors 110 - Trail Blazers 99
Next Game: Monday, May 20: Warriors at Trail Blazers
