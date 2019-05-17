Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

With Game 2 in the books and the Dubs up 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals, the series make its way up to the Pacific Northwest for Game 3 on Saturday. But until then, catch some of the latest news from around the web.

How Draymond Green persuaded Steve Kerr to ramp up the second-half pressure on Lillard, McCollum

One of the most critical adjustments made during the second half that allowed the Warriors to come back from a 17-point deficit and win Game 2 was increased pressure on the Trail Balzers’ backcourt. That call came from Draymond Green. » Read Full Story

Steph Curry-Draymond Green Pick-and-Roll Is Still NBA's Most Unsolvable Puzzle

As Bleacher Report’s Will Gottlieb writes, with Kevin Durant still out, the Dubs’ duo can count on a play they have run for years: a high pick-and-roll that forces their opponents to choose between letting Curry shoot from deep, or giving Green space to charge through the defense to the rim. » Read Full Story

Looney and Bell show growth with key contributions in Warriors’ Game 2 victory

The two young bigs came up clutch for the Dubs off the bench in Thursday’s Game 2 win with a combined 25 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. » Read Full Story

Nellie Ball: Don Nelson's Fingerprints Are All Over the 2019 NBA Playoffs

The former Warriors head coach and the NBA’s all-time winningest coach was known to use a variety of tactics thought to be experimental, even outlandish. His ideas are now keystones for teams in this year’s NBA Playoffs. » Read Full Story

Ask Kerith: KD’s future now and later; do Seth, Steph talk?

Sideline reporter Kerith Burke opens her weekly mailbag to answer more questions on Durant’s future, and provide insight on the Curry brothers’ conversations with each other during the series. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 114 - Trail Blazers 111

Next Game: Thursday, May 18: Warriors at Trail Blazers